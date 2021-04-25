SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. SITE Centers posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

