SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,428 shares of company stock worth $4,242,087. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,500,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $181.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $184.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

