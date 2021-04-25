SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 490.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,527 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of SiTime worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $100.32 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $151.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.08.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $276,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $34,911.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,798 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,113.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,988 shares of company stock worth $1,647,683. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

