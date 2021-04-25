SKALE Network Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $315.85 million and $33.02 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00064724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00018853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.76 or 0.00722725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00094587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.11 or 0.07624252 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

