SkinCoin Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $220,775.12 and $27,373.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00064952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00094191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.13 or 0.00684645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.66 or 0.07740986 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

