Skrumble Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $1.18 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00064493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00061038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00093944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00687239 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.81 or 0.07728997 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.