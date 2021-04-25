Skycoin Reaches Market Cap of $57.44 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $57.44 million and $14.21 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00005817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00060607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00269498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $505.57 or 0.01023996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,458.69 or 1.00174577 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00022876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00632034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

