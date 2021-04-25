Skycoin (SKY) One Day Volume Tops $5.55 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $56.16 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00005549 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00061742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00270544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $530.64 or 0.01048578 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00023823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.78 or 0.00651666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,836.13 or 1.00456292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars.

