Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.89.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,498,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,890,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,413,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,057,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WORK opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -73.38 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

