SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,985 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of SLM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 292,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $1,863,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 8.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. SLM Co. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

