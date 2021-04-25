Small Love Potion (SLP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $840,842.00

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and $840,842.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 352,878,396 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

