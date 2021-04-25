Smartlands Network (SLT) Market Capitalization Achieves $82.44 Million

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $82.44 million and approximately $858,443.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for $16.16 or 0.00032168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00065780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00018727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00095147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.90 or 0.00696394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.61 or 0.07787054 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

SLT is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars.

