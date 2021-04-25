SmartMesh Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and $765,970.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00093857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.87 or 0.00682568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.05 or 0.07753201 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

