Smartshare (SSP) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $167,578.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00015802 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00049617 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.