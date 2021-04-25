Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Citigroup increased their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,272.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock worth $16,378,091.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $4,835,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Snap by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after acquiring an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Snap by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 212,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 125,875 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 1,949.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 173,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

