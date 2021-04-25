SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches Market Cap of $8.97 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $29.41 or 0.00056575 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $1.10 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00267823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $541.92 or 0.01042589 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.06 or 0.00658078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,184.93 or 1.00397343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

