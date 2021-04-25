Sologenic Price Hits $1.73 on Major Exchanges (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003402 BTC on exchanges. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $345.06 million and $1.91 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00061615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00268840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.64 or 0.01040329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00023655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,709.53 or 0.99982392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.79 or 0.00644317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,420 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

