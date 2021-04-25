Sologenic Trading Down 8.4% This Week (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $337.82 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00003411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00268714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.22 or 0.01016265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,474.86 or 0.99915070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.00630993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,420 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

