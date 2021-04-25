Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,526 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,390,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LUV opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

