S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 2.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $40,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in S&P Global by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after buying an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,799,000 after buying an additional 38,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $388.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,807. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.38 and a 12-month high of $389.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

