Space Cow Boy (SCB) Market Capitalization Tops $474,371.62

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $474,371.62 and approximately $7,492.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for $14.53 or 0.00029344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00064382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00018747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00092780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.77 or 0.00667986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.86 or 0.07994971 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.