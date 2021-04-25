Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Market Capitalization Reaches $84,029.92

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $84,029.92 and approximately $432.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 36% lower against the dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00065691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00060697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00094939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.66 or 0.00690391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.03 or 0.07871829 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

