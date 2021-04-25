SparksPay (SPK) Price Down 0.5% This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $48,205.43 and $17.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007527 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,824,599 coins and its circulating supply is 9,731,911 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.