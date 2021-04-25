Spartan Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $589,020.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $61.31 million and approximately $589,020.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001815 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.74 or 0.00266025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.79 or 0.01038866 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00024237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00657701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,161.49 or 1.00017705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,808,881 coins and its circulating supply is 64,779,263 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

