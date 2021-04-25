Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $541,404.00

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001821 BTC on exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $58.91 million and approximately $541,404.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,808,881 coins and its circulating supply is 64,779,263 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

