SPC Financial Inc. Buys 1,700 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,301,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,266,000 after purchasing an additional 354,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,313,000 after purchasing an additional 371,589 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 442,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 403,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after buying an additional 87,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,447,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

GSEW stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.