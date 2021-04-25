SPC Financial Inc. Buys 4,980 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.