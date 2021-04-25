SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $134.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $89.45 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

