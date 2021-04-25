SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.79% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,044 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,871,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAW opened at $38.61 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $41.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35.

