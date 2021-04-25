SPC Financial Inc. Has $100.79 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 13.3% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $100,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $147.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $148.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

