SPC Financial Inc. Has $28.71 Million Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises about 3.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.42% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $28,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,011,000 after buying an additional 95,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,759,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,250,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,771,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $433.35 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.57 and a fifty-two week high of $449.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $421.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.59.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

