SPC Financial Inc. Has $6.89 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $339.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $209.50 and a 52-week high of $342.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.