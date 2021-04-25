SPC Financial Inc. Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 73,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 125,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 218,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 36,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $133.94 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

