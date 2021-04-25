SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 49,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,330,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,634,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.42. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

