SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.7% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,635. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.47 and a 200 day moving average of $311.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $228.30 and a 1 year high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

