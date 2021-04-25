SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Tatro Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 5.9% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.40 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.