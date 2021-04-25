SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,807 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.