SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,560 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 11.8% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers owned 0.77% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $24,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. 1,264,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.