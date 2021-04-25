SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 133.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,730 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.94% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $87,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPLG stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

