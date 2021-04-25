SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $60.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.