SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Lowered by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $122.74. 247,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,143. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.19.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

