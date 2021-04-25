SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 842.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000.

GNR opened at $52.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $52.58.

