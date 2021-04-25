Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

