Spectrum (SPT) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $40,395.70 and approximately $39.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.55 or 0.00464664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

