Spiking (SPIKE) Price Down 95.8% Over Last 7 Days

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 91.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Spiking has a market capitalization of $437,816.28 and $1,135.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 95.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00057447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00092657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00669742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.09 or 0.07948244 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

