Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

TSE:TOY opened at C$41.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spin Master has a one year low of C$15.01 and a one year high of C$42.35. The company has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 75.44.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$629.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

