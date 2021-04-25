Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 136.33 ($1.78).

SPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

LON:SPI opened at GBX 190 ($2.48) on Friday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 194 ($2.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £762.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

