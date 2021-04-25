Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Purchased by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems comprises approximately 4.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $23,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

NYSE:SPR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

