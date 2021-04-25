Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Square makes up approximately 4.0% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $15,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Square by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Square by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $22,281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock valued at $300,251,536. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ opened at $246.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.16, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

