StableUSD Price Hits $1.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00064897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00721100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00094758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.00 or 0.07631514 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.